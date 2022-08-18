Newcastle United receive response after lodging £25m bid for Watford player

Watford have turned down a bid worth up to £25m for forward Joao Pedro from Newcastle United.

The Magpies are keen to bring in a new attacker before the transfer deadline and the Brazilian has emerged as a real target for the Premier League side, who saw an offer worth an initial £17m rejected earlier this week.

That prompted them to return with an improved bid, believed to be £22m initially and a further £3m in add-ons, but the Athletic have confirmed this evening that Watford have turned down that offer as well.

The update states it’s unclear at the moment whether the north-east side will return with a third offer for Pedro, but Watford remain adamant that they don’t want to sell the attacker.

The 20-year-old has played in every league game under Rob Edwards so far this season, scoring one goal.

With Emmanuel Dennis having joined Nottingham Forest and doubts over the future of Ismaila Sarr, losing Pedro as well would be a big blow.

Edwards’ side are back in action against Preston North End this weekend.

25 quiz questions about Watford managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 In what year was Graham Taylor first appointed as Watford boss? 1975 1976 1977 1978

The verdict

This is worrying for Watford fans as they would love to keep Pedro this season but the reality is they know that may not be possible.

You would have to say that the £22m initial offer is way below the market value of Pedro when you take into account his age and potential, so you can see why it’s been rejected.

Now, it’s down to Newcastle to decide whether they continue to push for this deal or if they choose to look elsewhere.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.