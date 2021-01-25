Newcastle United ready to unveil new coaching team member from EFL side

Newcastle United are set to announce Graeme Jones’ arrival as a coach at the start of this week as he joins Steve Bruce’s set-up from AFC Bournemouth.

The Magpies are looking for an improvement in results after recent struggles and will hope Jones’ arrival and ideas can help them achieve that.

He was born in Gateshead, so obviously knows the area and what the club means to people on Tyneside very well, so hopefully that can translate into better results on the pitch under Steve Bruce.

According to Football Insider, his arrival from AFC Bournemouth is set to be announced at the start of this week so all eyes will be on the Magpies’ official channels waiting for confirmation.

The Verdict

Jones has spent time at the likes of West Brom and Bournemouth as a first-team coach most recently, and has a lot of respect for the work he has done in that role.

He was also first-team manager at Luton Town for a spell and will be looking to use those experiences to help him help Newcastle.

It’s clear that Magpies fans want to see more from their side than they are at the moment and it remains to be seen what Jones can do for them.