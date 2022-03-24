Newcastle United ready to launch transfer bid to sign captain of Championship club

Bournemouth may have to prepare themselves for a bid from Newcastle this summer for Lloyd Kelly, with Football Insider reporting that the Toon have put the player on their target list for the transfer window.

He certainly appears to be a target, with the source claiming that Eddie Howe has been keeping a watchful eye on the 23-year-old’s progress and may fancy a reunion with the player again when the campaign comes to a close.

If they have been keeping track of the defender’s games this season, then it’s no wonder that they are considering a fresh approach for him in the summer. Kelly has been a regular in the Bournemouth team, featuring in 31 league games so far this campaign and helping lead his side towards the promotion spots in the division.

You can call yourself a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year was the club founded? 1899 1901 1903 1905

The Cherries have utilised the defender effectively ever since they dropped back down into the second tier and he’d be desperate to try his luck back in the top flight again, having only ever featured eight times for Bournemouth during their relegation season in the Premier League.

It might not come with Bournemouth though if Eddie Howe has his way, with the Newcastle boss now preparing to launch a fresh move to try and land the 23-year-old during this summer’s transfer window. They seem him as a solid talent and a player that could improve their squad and are now ready to make a fresh approach for him at the end of the campaign, having tried to sign him previously.

The Cherries will not want to let him go in a hurry but if they end up staying in the second tier, the lure of a Premier League stint might be too much for them to ward off.

The Verdict

Lloyd Kelly does look a good talent based on his ability and his performances so far in the Championship for both Bournemouth and Bristol City.

He’s become a regular in the side and has not looked out of place in a Cherries defence that is fighting right near the top of the second tier table. Even in spite of his age, he looks like a superb player already and his ability to hold his own at the very top of the table shows how far he has come.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the Premier League considering his potential and the fact that he is already performing at such a high level a league lower. The Toon also have the funds now to be able to make a deal happen and have Eddie Howe at the helm who is familiar with Kelly.

All signs point to Kelly being the perfect signing for Newcastle if he was to leave Bournemouth and if the Cherries don’t bag a promotion this season, you would expect a departure to be likely too.