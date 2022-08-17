Newcastle United ready second bid for Watford star

Newcastle United are readying a £25 million bid, plus add-ons, for Watford star Joao Pedro, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Hornets have already turned down a £20 million bid for the 20-year-old, with the Watford Observer revealing that the Hertfordshire club are not prepared to sell.

Watford’s front three has emerged as hot property over the summer and into the early stages of the new campaign, with Emmanuel Dennis agreeing a deal to join Nottingham Forest, whilst Ismaila Sarr is a target for lots of Premier League clubs.

The Magpies hold Pedro in high regard as it remains to be seen if they will remain interested if Watford knock this latest approach back.

Pedro has been extremely influential during Watford’s opening games of this season, whilst he was a bright spark in a dim season for the Hornets last time out.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, with Watford seemingly adamant that they will do all that it will take to keep Pedro at Vicarage Road.

However, money is not an issue for the Magpies and that may mean that they could continue their pursuit, even if they are rejected a second time.

Pedro is already of Premier League quality, and when considering the incredibly high potential he has, a fee of £25 million plus add-ons would represent excellent business from Newcastle.

If a move does come to fruition then Watford will be hoping it is sooner rather than later, so that they are able to adapt accordingly.