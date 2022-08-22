Newcastle United reach £30 million agreement for Watford player

Watford forward Joao Pedro is closing in on a move to Newcastle United, with a £30 million fee agreed for the Brazilian’s services, according to multiple reports.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Magpies will pay an initial £25 million fixed fee to the Hornets for the 20-year-old’s signature, and there will be a further potential £5 million to be paid in add-ons.

Watford will retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause from the deal and Pedro is set to pen a six-year contract at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2028.

Pedro has been a Watford player since January 2020 and has scored 13 times in 71 league appearances for the Hornets, with just three of those coming in Premier League matches.

Newcastle have been in pursuit of the Brazilian for a number of weeks, which has included multiple rejected bids for his services, but a deal has accelerated following Pedro’s withdrawal from Rob Edwards’ matchday squad for the trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

The Verdict

Watford fans probably knew this was coming, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less for them.

Pedro has all the abilities to be a big player in the future in the Premier League, and from what we’ve seen already this season, the Magpies are certainly looking good going forward.

The Brazilian youngster will add to Eddie Howe’s options going forward, but Watford may have been hoping to get a bit more money for Pedro considering his potential and ceiling in the game.

There won’t be much confidence either in Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo replacing Pedro’s creativity either judging on what has been seen already, so Watford are going to have to make big changes in the final week-and-a-half of the transfer window.