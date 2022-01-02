Newcastle United preparing eight-figure offer for Championship striker

Ben Brereton Diaz has been in fine form this season, scoring 20 league goals for Blackburn Rovers so far since his return from the Copa America over the summer.

Since playing for Chile, Brereton Diaz has been a key man for Tony Mowbray’s side and has scored more goals this season than any season previously put together.

He’s filled the boots left by Adam Armstrong and has cemented himself inevitably as one of the most sought after players in the Championship.

One of the teams recently linked with him has been Premier League strugglers Newcastle United, fresh off the back of their Saudi Arabian takeover.

The Daily Mirror’s print edition on January 2 (via the Express) has reported that Eddie Howe’s side are preparing a £20 million bid for the 22-year-old.

The Magpies are reportedly facing a tough month of recruitment despite their new found riches because of their current position in the top flight.

This report comes after Tony Mowbray recently suggested that Rovers will be looking at a fee in the region of £30 million for the former Nottingham Forest striker, who is out of contract in the summer but Rovers will be expected to trigger the one year extension in his contract.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Ben Brereton Diaz will fetch a hefty fee should he make the switch away from Blackburn.

Adam Armstrong was sold for more than £10m and hadn’t scored this many goals at this stage of the season for Rovers in 2020-21.

That form and consistency will be sure to convince suitors to pay extra, especially in a January transfer window where fees for players are inflated significantly.

But Rovers may stand their ground and keep the Chilean until the end of the season in what would be a major statement of intent.