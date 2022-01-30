Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has emerged as a target for Newcastle United, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

However, it is understood that the Magpies will not be launching a bid for Yates during the current transfer window.

Newcastle will instead wait until the summer to make a decision on whether to pursue a deal for the midfielder.

Whereas Eddie Howe’s side are likely to look at other targets if they retain their Premier League status this season, a move for Yates could be on the cards if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Yates has become a key player for Forest during the current campaign as he has featured in 26 of their 28 league games.

With the Reds currently looking to launch a push for a top-six finish at this level, they will be hoping that Yates will be able to maintain his form as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months.

The midfielder’s current deal at the City Ground is set to run until 2023 and thus Forest could demand a reasonable fee for him in the summer if Newcastle do indeed opt to swoop for him.

The Verdict

When you consider that Yates has made a considerable amount of progress in terms of his development this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting attention from elsewhere.

Whilst a move to Newcastle may be tempting for the midfielder, he could find it more beneficial to stay at Forest as he could become a much more accomplished player by learning from the guidance of Steve Cooper.

Having recently deterred interest from Brentford for Brennan Johnson, Forest will need to hold firm if the Magpies do opt to test their resolve by submitting an offer later this year.

In order to fend off interest from Newcastle, the Reds may find it beneficial to offer Yates a new long-term contract between now and the end of the season if they feel as if the midfielder is a key part of their plans for the future.