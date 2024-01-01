Highlights Newcastle United are preparing to make a move for young midfielder Rory Finneran from Blackburn Rovers.

Finneran has impressed scouts with his performances at both club and country level, with Blackburn and the Republic of Ireland's academy teams.

It is believed that Newcastle are putting together a formal offer for the signing of Finneran, who recently became the youngest player to feature in a matchday squad for Blackburn Rovers.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that scouts for the Premier League club have been impressed while monitoring the teenager recently.

Finneran a Blackburn history maker

Having joined the club at Under 8s level, Finneran has worked his way up the youth ranks with Rovers over the years since then.

The midfielder is already a regular for the Championship club at Under 18s level, while he has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland's Under 17s team.

Meanwhile, Finneran would also make history last month, when he became the youngest ever player to feature in a matchday squad for Blackburn Rovers, after being named on the bench for their 2-1 win at home to Bristol City, while still only 15-years-old.

Now it seems as though the progress made by Finneran in that time, is starting to attract some significant interest from elsewhere.

Newcastle plotting raid on Blackburn for young midfielder

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Newcastle are now set to make a move to try and secure the services of Finneran.

It is thought that scouts from the Magpies have been impressed by the defensive midfielder this season, while watching him play for both club and country.

As a result, it is now claimed that the Premier League side are putting together a formal offer to make to Blackburn, for the signing of Finneran.

The 15-year-old is not the only Blackburn midfielder the Magpies have been linked with during the current campaign.

Previous reports have claimed that Newcastle hold an ongoing interest in Adam Wharton, who has broken through to become a key man for Rovers' first-team since the start of last season, while still a teenager himself.

Pressure building on Blackburn in play-off chase

While Blackburn will have been hoping to improve on their push for a place in the Championship play-off from last season, they have struggled to do that in recent weeks.

A run of six defeats from their last seven games have seen Rovers slip to 15th in the second-tier standings, eight points adrift of the top six spots as things stand.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Finneran an exciting target for Newcastle United

This does feel like a rather intriguing link to emerge for those of a Newcastle persuasion.

The rapid rate at which Finneran is progressing through his career certainly seems to highlight the potential he already possesses, which does suggest he could become a very good player at a very high level in time.

As a result, it could make sense for Newcastle to move for him now, while he will be available for a cheaper price than once he has developed and improved even further.

It would be frustrating for Blackburn to lose such a promising prospect so early in his career, although this link with a club in Newcastle's position is yet another reminder of the talent that is coming through the academy ranks at Ewood Park.