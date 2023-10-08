Highlights Newcastle United will make a second bid for Adam Wharton in January, hoping to persuade him to be part of their first team plans quickly.

Wharton has shown promising performances for Blackburn Rovers, with two goals and two assists in 22 appearances last season.

Wharton is a player with high potential and could be a valuable addition to Newcastle, who have the financial capability to make a significant offer for him.

Newcastle United will make a second bid for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies were keen on Wharton in the summer, but the 19-year-old had reservations about the move as the club had "initially planned to put him in their European under-21 squad".

However, Newcastle scout Steve Nickson watched Wharton in action last week, and he "hopes to persuade him that he would be part of their first team plans quickly".

The Magpies face significant competition for Wharton's signature, with fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton also expected to make a "serious attempt" for the midfielder in January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked with a move for Wharton, but they now "seem to have moved on".

Wharton signed a new five-year contract to keep him at Ewood Park until summer 2027 last September, but the club could consider cashing in on the midfielder "if they are not close to the promotion race".

Rovers' budget for the season was cut by 20 per cent in the summer after the club's owners were advised by the Indian government to reduce overseas investment, so Wharton's sale could bring in some much-needed funds.

How has Adam Wharton performed for Blackburn Rovers?

Wharton made his debut for Blackburn against Hartlepool United in the Carabao Cup last August, and he went on to enjoy an impressive breakthrough campaign at Ewood Park.

The midfielder scored two goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions last season, playing an important role as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Wharton has remained a regular this season, registering one assist in 11 appearances so far, but it has been a difficult start to the campaign for Rovers and they currently sit 17th in the Championship after picking up 13 points from their first 11 games.

Tomasson believes that Wharton can go on to play at the highest level, and says it would take a "really big" offer to convince the club to sell.

"I have said it from day one, Adam has extremely high potential," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph in August.

"On the ball, he is Champions League level. Off the ball, he is learning still. He has developed a lot and is a very good player.

"If I was another club, I would buy him immediately for a lot of money! But I think we should keep him at Rovers.

"I think he has very high potential, which is why we have invested a lot of time in Adam.

"But football is not just on the ball, it is also defending. You only have the ball at your feet for maybe two-and-a-half or three minutes in each game.

"There are a lot of times you are without the ball as well, but he is working hard on that. He developed a lot last season and is more mature.

"I can’t imagine that the club will sell Adam. The amount would need to be really big, otherwise you don’t sell a player with that potential.

"If you want to sell him, I think it is clever to wait until he has played more games in the league and his price will be even higher."

Would Adam Wharton be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Wharton would be an excellent addition for Newcastle.

He is a player with huge potential, who could become a key part of the Magpies' side for years to come.

Blackburn will rightly demand a significant fee for Wharton, but Newcastle have the financial capability to make a sizeable offer, and the prospect of playing Champions League football at St James' Park could be too good for the midfielder to turn down.

It seems inevitable that Wharton will be playing in the top flight in the not-too-distant future, whether that is with Rovers or elsewhere.