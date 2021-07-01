Newcastle United plotting fresh move in attempt to gazump Sunderland for 21-year-old

Newcastle United are preparing a new bid for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to Football Insider.

Sanderson is a player in demand after an impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, where he made 27 appearances for the Black Cats.

The defender is out of contract at Molineux at the end of the 2021/22 season, with Wolves looking to cash in on him this summer.

Sunderland are believed to be keen to land Sanderson on a permanent basis this summer, but arch rivals Newcastle have recently joined the race.

After having a £1.5million bid rejected by Wolves, though, Football Insider claim that the Magpies are set to submit a new bid for Sanderson.

Sunderland have already had a £1million offer for the defender turned down, and it is claimed that Wolves will let him leave if a club matches their £2million asking price.

The Black Cats are yet to add to their squad this summer, but have agreed fresh terms with Aiden McGeady who has extended his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

£2million seems like a bit of a bargain for Dion Sanderson this summer.

Sanderson has been impressive on loan at Cardiff City and Sunderland over the last couple of years, playing in several different defensive roles.

Last season, he showed that he is an athletic, powerful centre-half and he was missed when he picked up an injury.

£2million is obviously a lot for a League One side to spend, though, and in that respect, you could see Newcastle being favourites to land his signature.