Newcastle United plot seven-figure move for EFL starlet, Charnley willing to beat Celtic to the punch

Newcastle United are preparing a summer move for Kyle Joseph, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The Wigan Athletic starlet has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season with the club after becoming a first team player at the DW Stadium.

Joseph is just 19 years of age but has already racked up five goals in just 14 League One appearances this term leading to significant interest from the Magpies and Scottish giants Celtic.

The striker faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he will be available for a nominal compensation fee of around £200,000.

However the report claims that Newcastle would be willing to pay up to £1million to secure a deal for the starlet.

The Magpies are making plans for the future despite not knowing exactly where they’re likely to be playing their football next term.

Newcastle are currently embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League and have plenty of work to do if they’re to avoid the drop this term.

If they do go down then they’ll be playing in the Championship next term and that could mean an increased liklihood of first team football for Joseph if he was to make a move to St James’ Park.

The verdict

This would be a really shrewd move for Newcastle United.

Kyle Joseph is one of the most promising young players in the EFL right now and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest in his services.

A move to St James’ Park would be a great step for the player who would have the chance to establish himself at a top club.