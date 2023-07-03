Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow would prefer to remain in the Premier League if he moves on from St James' Park this summer, a report from the Northern Echo has claimed.

The Englishman isn't likely to be a regular starter under Eddie Howe next season with Nick Pope currently number one at the Magpies - and with this - all parties may be looking to find him an exit from the Tyneside outfit.

He moved to Hull City for the second half of the season to get more game time under his belt - and didn't do anything to harm his chances of earning another move this summer with the stopper putting in some solid performances at the MKM Stadium.

And there isn't a shortage of interest in his signature at this point.

Who is interested in Karl Darlow?

Middlesbrough, who have been linked with the keeper before, are reportedly interested in taking him to the Riverside during this transfer window and that isn't a shock following Zack Steffen's return to Manchester City.

They will be on the prowl for a new number one and with the experience he has, Darlow could be a good addition.

Blackburn Rovers are perhaps a more surprising name in this race considering they already have Aynsley Pears and Thomas Kaminski, although a new shot-stopper will probably be required if the latter leaves.

In a blow to these two Championship teams, AFC Bournemouth have reportedly taken an interest and with the Cherries managing to retain their top-flight status, they may now be the favourites to secure his services.

What stance should Karl Darlow take?

With Darlow still having plenty to offer, he should be looking to make the move to a side where he is pretty much guaranteed to be number one.

Pears' performances may determine how much he plays at Blackburn if he moves to Ewood Park and it would be interesting to see whether he would start at Bournemouth as well.

With Neto and Mark Travers at their disposal already, Andoni Iraola may not be able to give the Newcastle man that much game time.

At Boro, however, he would probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet following Steffen's departure, so that's probably the best move for him to make at the moment.

And if a switch to Teesside does materialise, that will enable him to remain in the north of England.