Newcastle United player set for surprise League Two transfer move

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is set to join in-form League Two side Mansfield Town on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

And it represents a drop in divisions for the youngster, who plied his trade for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

After appearing just five times in the league for the Dons though, Longstaff headed back to the Magpies earlier this month in order to move on loan once again.

Despite the likes of Oxford United being linked last week, it is now the Stags of the fourth tier of English football who are set to add a player who has amassed 14 Premier League appearances.

Longstaff famously scored on his Premier League debut in 2019 against Manchester United but now the 21-year-old is set to ply his trade three divisions below for the remainder of the campaign in a bid to kick-start his career once again.

The Verdict

There will be a lot of shock at this deal considering how highly-rated Longstaff once was.

Rewind back to the summer and the likes of Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Sheffield United were all being linked but it’s come to something when he has to drop into League Two for game-time.

Mansfield are in great form as well so Longstaff will be heading to a winning team, and perhaps more importantly it’s not too far from his home-town of Rotherham.

Maybe Longstaff needs this as a confidence boost to get him featuring in the higher leagues again but it’s a massive surprise as to how far down he is dropping.