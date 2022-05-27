Newcastle United player seals permanent exit to EFL side

Walsall manager Michael Flynn continues to add to his side with his second summer signing proving to be Oisin McEntee.

The Saddlers boss has already moved to agree a deal with former Bolton Wanderers players Liam Gordon and it is clear that there is a lot of work he wants to do this summer at the club.

Indeed, he’s aiming to get them ready for a play-off challenge and his second arrival is McEntee, with the defender joining on a two-year deal from Premier League side Newcastle United.

McEntee didn’t manage to break into the Newcastle side during his time at the club and so this is a move that makes sense for all involved.

Walsall confirmed the news on social media earlier on today:

✍️ Walsall Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of @oisinmcentee4 from @NUFC 👉 https://t.co/pX0tT0jNkN pic.twitter.com/vE80JIPTer — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) May 27, 2022

The Verdict

This should be an intriguing move.

McEntee gets a chance now to kickstart his career and he’ll be eager to get as much first-team football as he can at Walsall.

Flynn is a good manager and he will be able to coach McEntee and improve him, so it’s certainly one to watch.

Walsall are moving quickly in the transfer window, and fans will be pleased to see that that is the case going into the summer.