Newcastle United player remains a target at Bournemouth despite new arrival

Bournemouth have today confirmed the signing of Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper joins The Cherries after spending the season with Norwich City last time out, a period of time where he played deputy to the vastly experienced Tim Krul.

Scott Parker’s side had agreed a deal to bring Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman to the club, however, an injury to the Premier League club’s first team option, Martin Dubravka, prevented a deal from happening.

Subsequently, Woodman made his Premier League debut at the weekend but conceded four goals as West Ham inflicted a 4-2 defeat on The Magpies.

Despite the arrival of Nyland, Bournemouth remain keen on bringing Woodman to the south coast this summer, as reported by Kris Temple of the BBC.

The 24-year-old won the Championship’s golden glove award for Swansea City last season, picking up 20 clean sheets throughout the year.

The verdict

Freddie Woodman is an excellent goalkeeper at Championship level, and he deserves a chance in the Premier League.

He may have conceded four at the weekend, but he will not let that get to him, especially when there was not a lot that he could have done about it.

Dubravka is still a firm number 1 at Newcastle, and even if Woodman goes onto enjoy a good spell during his absence, it remains unlikely that he will beat him to a starting spot.

Woodman would certainly be an excellent addition at Bournemouth and he could play a vital role in what is expected to be another promotion push down on the south coast.

