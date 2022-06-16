Newcastle United player closing in on transfer exit to join Championship club

Freddie Woodman spent the second half of this season on loan with Bournemouth although failed to get game time for the club making just one appearance in the FA Cup for the Cherries.

Furthermore, with only five appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United only standing in when Covid and injures hit the squad, the goalkeeper is keen to get regular game time.

However, it seems as though his wishes may come true next season as the Chronicle have reported that a deal for the goalkeeper has been made with Preston North End to get his services.

According to the report, the 25-year-old will have a medical next week with the hope that the deal will go through soon after.

This is a signing that Preston need themselves after Daniel Iversen having returned to his parent club Leicester City after spending the season on loan at Deepdale.

With Woodman only having a year left on his contract in the Toon, this is a deal that looks to be a permanent one although it is yet to be finalised with it just being agreed in principle so far.

The Verdict:

This seems like a sensible decision for all parties concerned here. Although Woodman did well stepping up for his parent club when called upon, it’s become clear that he isn’t one of the top two choices at the club. Furthermore, since their takeover they will no doubt be eyeing more experienced goalkeepers if they are to recruit in that position.

That being said, Woodman has proven he has talent with the England U21 team and also on loan spells most notably with Swansea City last season and therefore is well deserving of the chance to play regular football. At 25-years-old it’s something he does need to get down in order to allow his career to progress properly.

Furthermore, with Preston in need of a goalkeeper themselves it’s a good fit. Ryan Lowe will be wanting his side to push towards the top of the table next season and this would be a great bit of recruitment in helping that effort.