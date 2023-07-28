Newcastle United remain hopeful of completing a deal to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton this summer.

According to Football Insider, people inside the Magpies believe that the deal is not yet dead despite a big difference in valuation of the player by the two clubs.

Newcastle have recently had a bid worth a reported £30 million that was rejected by the Saints.

Livramento missed most of last season through injury, only becoming available in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The defender made just two substitute appearances in the league as Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship.

Does Tino Livramento have a future at Southampton?

This has led to speculation over his future, with Newcastle now leading the race to his signature.

Chelsea have also shown an interest in re-signing the 20-year-old after selling him to the south coast club for just £5 million in 2021.

The Blues hold a buy-back clause in their deal to sell Livramento that would allow them to sign the full back for a set fee.

Chelsea also hold a sell-on clause that means they will be owed a percentage of any fee that the club earns if Livramento is sold elsewhere.

With Southampton now in the second tier, it is very possible that Livramento departs the team before the 1 September deadline.

No agreement has yet been reached with Southampton over a deal for the player, but Newcastle are now optimistic that the move will be completed this window.

Eddie Howe has already added Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali to his squad this summer, with Newcastle looking to build a side capable of competing in the Champions League.

How much is Tino Livramento worth?

Southampton are hoping to hold out for up to £50 million before agreeing to sell Livramento.

However, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be willing to go that high in their offers for the right back.

Howe sees Livramento an ideal target to improve his options in defence as he believes the Englishman can feature on either flank.

Southampton have a number of players with uncertain futures at the club, including club captain James Ward-Prowse.

It is set to be a busy last few weeks of the transfer window at St. Mary’s, as Southampton hold out for big fees in a number of negotiations for their players.

Martin’s side get their league campaign underway next week in the curtain raising fixture with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Russell Martin is reportedly looking to bring Stewart to Southampton.

Should Southampton cash-in on Tino Livramento?

Southampton are now in a weird position where several of their players have been given very high valuations amid strong interest from Premier League clubs.

A £50 million figure has been touted for Ward-Prowse, Lavia and now Livramento, which would be a lot of money for the club to earn in one window if they pulled it off.

But having too strong a stance on those figures could cost them up to £100 million if those deals don’t get over the line due to their stubbornness.

These are good players, so perhaps that’s the risk the club is willing to take, but it is going to be interesting to see if any compromise is reached in any of these negotiations.

Livramento is a player with a lot of potential, but even £35 or 40 million would be a reasonable fee given he was bought for just £5 million.