Newcastle United offered star Championship duo

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign two star players from the Championship, it has emerged.

As per ChronicleLive, Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet have both been offered to the Magpies, with both club’s seemingly looking to cash in on their key assets following their relegation from the Premier League.

Both players are expected to leave their respective clubs this summer, but as yet, no move has materialised for either of them.

Emmanuel Dennis had an impressive season in the Premier League last campaign despite being in a struggling Watford side.

The Nigerian international scored ten goals and registered six assists in his 33

The likes of Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Southampton have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Cornet, meanwhile, joined Burnley last August and had a positive impact on their battle to avoid the drop.

The versatile Ivory Coast international appeared 26 times in the league for the Clarets following his arrival, scoring nine goals and registering one assist.

Earlier this summer, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea had been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, although he was not said to be a priority for the Blues.

The Verdict

You really expected deals for this pair to be wrapped up long before this stage.

Both are clearly Premier League players and as such, it would be a major surprise to see them playing their football in the Championship next campaign.

Newcastle certainly have the funds to sign players and that is probably why they have been offered both players.

If the Magpies were to sign anyone as a result of the offers mentioned, you’d have to think it would Dennis or Cornet rather than both.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see which player, if any, the Magpies opt for.