Newcastle United offered Championship forward ahead of 2020/21 season

Watford forward Troy Deeney has been offered to Newcastle United ahead of the 2020/21 season according to Chronicle Live.

The Hornets were relegated from the top-flight last season after a disappointing league campaign on the whole, and will now be preparing for life back in the second-tier of English football.

Deeney has been a fantastic servant to Watford over the years, and has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for the club, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll want to depart this summer.

But Watford are believed to be wanting a sizeable transfer fee for his services, as well as wages in the region of £100,00 per week for Deeney.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League last season under the management of Steve Bruce, and are looking to sign a striker before the 2020/21 campaign gets under way.

Dwight Gayle is currently ruled out of action through injury, so Bruce will be keen to find an adequate replacement at the earliest of opportunities.

Can you name these Watford players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Who is this Watford player? Heurelho Gomes Tom Cleverley Gerard Deulofeu Isaac Success

The Verdict:

He’s a proven Premier League striker.

Deeney has already shown that he can play to a high standard in the Premier League with Watford for a number of years, but I’m not surprised to hear that the Hornets are looking to sell him.

But his sizeable wages will be a slight concern for any interested parties, although I think he’d suit Newcastle’s style of play next season.

You have to question as to whether there will be better, and younger options out there for Steve Bruce’s side though.

I have my doubts over this potential deal.