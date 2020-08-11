Newcastle United offered hope in pursuit of 26-goal EFL ace

Brentford would be willing to deal with Newcastle United, who hold an interest in luring Ollie Watkins out of Griffin Park in a £16m deal.

Watkins was in sensational form for the Bees during the 2019/20 season, but failed to fire Brentford to promotion, with Thomas Frank’s side beaten 2-1 at Wembley by Fulham in the play-off final.

The battle to sign some of Brentford’s stars has now started, with Newcastle seemingly in the mix, alongside Leeds United and Crystal Palace, to sign Watkins.

As per The Chronicle, Brentford are hoping to get around £16m for the service of the 24-year-old and would be willing to deal with Newcastle if they step up their pursuit.

The former Exeter City forward has been with Brentford since the summer of 2017 and has scored 49 goals for the club across all competitions.

At the beginning of his spell with the Bees, Watkins featured from the left, but under Frank in 2019/20, he played through the middle to devastating effect.

In 49 matches last season, Watkins scored 26 of those goals and also registered three assists, forming the Championship’s most lethal attack alongside Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Verdict

Watkins looks destined for the Premier League and if it is Newcastle he’s linking up with, it’s a good signing for the Magpies.

There’s a lot of upheaval surrounding St James’ Park at the moment, with the takeover situation a concerning one, but there’s a need for the Magpies to start planning for next season.

The transfer window will play a big part in what they do and targeting someone of Watkins’ ilk is a good move, particularly at the quoted £16m.

