Newcastle United have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign James Maddison this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Leicester City midfielder is now closest to a move to the Magpies.

Maddison has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

It was initially believed that Spurs had the advantage in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

However, the lack of movement from Tottenham in their pursuit of a new manager and a director of football has caused them to fall behind their top flight rivals in their bid to sign Maddison.

The England international has impressed during his time at the King Power Stadium, but relegation to the Championship has caused uncertainty surrounding his future.

The playmaker is seen as a Premier League calibre player, leading to clubs searching to sign Maddison this summer.

It has also been reported that Leicester’s financial position could cause them to cash in on big-name stars such as the playmaker.

What is James Maddison worth?

Maddison has been linked with a £40 million price tag.

Last summer, Newcastle had an offer for the midfielder rejected at a value worth a reported £50 million, showcasing why there is so much interest in the player this window.

His current contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire next summer.

A £40 million deal would represent a cut-rate price for a player with the qualities to compete in European competition, which Newcastle are also now prioritising following Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side earned a fourth place finish with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season last weekend.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maddison is a standout player, whose flair and creativity could make him a central figure for a top club.

The Englishman has grown his reputation during his time at Leicester, with his performances earning him a place in the national squad at last year’s World Cup.

While Leicester ultimately suffered a disappointing campaign, Maddison’s reputation likely grew as he became a more talismanic figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Maddison also helped Leicester to an FA Cup triumph in 2021, the first in the club’s history.

So this experience will also be seen as vital to a club like Newcastle, who have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955.