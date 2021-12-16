Newcastle United figure watches 10-goal Championship man ahead of January transfer window

Newcastle United had a scout in attendance as Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo scored against Fulham over the weekend.

The 23-year-old attacker has been outstanding for the Hatters this season, scoring ten goals in 20 games so far. The latest of those efforts came against Fulham, as he helped Nathan Jones’ men to a very creditable draw against the league leaders.

And, Chronicle Live have revealed that Adebayo’s strike came in front of a Magpies scout, who had been there to watch the game and they state he will have been impressed with the former Walsall man.

Whilst the update doesn’t state whether the Premier League strugglers are going to make a move for the player in the New Year, Jones has already made it clear that they won’t sell on the cheap.

The immediate priority for Newcastle chief Eddie Howe will be to strengthen his defence in the winter window, although they do lack depth behind Callum Wilson up top.

Adebayo’s immediate focus will be continuing his good form for Luton, who are next in action against Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The verdict

In truth, it would be a real surprise if Newcastle moved for Adebayo in the January window as he is unproven in the top-flight and they will want players with Premier League experience given their position.

However, they obviously had a scout in attendance to keep an eye on the Championship talent, which makes sense given their resources.

Nothing much will change for Adebayo right now though, but he will be aware that if he keeps performing as he does then top-flight interest is inevitable.

