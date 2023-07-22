Highlights Newcastle United's second bid for Tino Livramento has been rejected by Southampton, who are demanding £50 million for the 20-year-old defender.

Livramento is also attracting interest from former club Chelsea, who have discussed a potential loan deal.

Southampton may consider selling Livramento if Newcastle increase their offer, as it would provide funds for manager Russell Martin to reinvest in the squad, with capable right-back options already in place.

Newcastle United have had a second bid for Southampton defender Tino Livramento rejected, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Football Insider claimed that the Magpies had an initial £15 million offer for Livramento rejected, but despite significantly increasing their bid to "around £30 million all-in", it has once again been turned down by the Saints.

Newcastle's latest proposal still falls well short of Livramento's valuation, with Southampton said to be demanding £50 million for the 20-year-old.

The Saints "do not want to sell" Livramento this summer despite their relegation to the Championship, but he is also attracting interest from former club Chelsea, who have held talks about a deal that would see the right-back return to St Mary's on loan next season.

Livramento joined Southampton from the Blues in August 2021 and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, making 32 appearances in all competitions, but he suffered a serious knee injury last April which kept him out for over a year.

He made his return as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

What has Russell Martin said on Tino Livramento's Southampton future?

New Saints manager Russell Martin was non-committal when asked about Livramento's future, but he did admit he was hopeful of convincing some of those linked with a move away to stay at the club.

"I have nothing to say about James Ward-Prowse or Tino Livramento," Martin told the BBC, quoted by The Northern Echo.

"Whilst they are here all we can do is ask them to train and give everything they've got.

"In terms of transfers I've got nothing to say, some people will stay and some people will leave. Jason Wilcox [director of football] will take care of all that stuff and we will have conversations about it because he wants my opinion, but he is looking after the best interests of the club.

""I'm pretty relaxed about it. I hope I can convince some of the players who are 50/50 to stay.

"I think there will be some players who we can't avoid who will end up back in the Premier League, that's the nature of the game and you have to respect that."

Should Southampton sell Tino Livramento this summer?

It is a tough decision facing the Saints this summer.

There is no doubt that Livramento is a player with huge potential and he would be an asset in the Championship.

Southampton are likely to receive big money for players such as James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia which could reduce the financial pressure to sell Livramento.

The Saints are known to be placing high valuations on some of their key men this summer and it would be a surprise to see Newcastle meet the £50 million asking price as they are cautious about staying within Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, if the Magpies do increase their offer, Southampton should consider cashing in on Livramento as it would provide funds for Martin to reinvest in his squad as he continues his rebuild, while they have excellent right-back options in Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree, so they would be covered in that position should Livramento depart.

The opportunity to play Champions League football at St James' Park could be tempting for Livramento, but it seems the Saints are holding firm on their valuation for now.