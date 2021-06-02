Newcastle United man tipped for summer interest amid Celtic and Swansea City links

Freddie Woodman’s high-profile mistake for Swansea City in the play-off final won’t stop clubs from being interested in him, according to Noel Whelan.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan in South Wales and has been hugely impressive after making 95 appearances for the Swans during that time.

The 24-year-old’s last match for the club came in Saturday’s play-off final against Brentford – a match which Swansea lost 2-0.

Woodman was at fault for the first goal after bringing down Emiliano Marcondes in the box, leading Ivan Toney to give the Bees the lead with a well-placed penalty.

Despite that, recent reports have suggested that the Newcastle goalkeeper is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer, including Scottish giants Celtic who are keen to bring him to Parkhead.

Woodman has left the door open to a Swansea City return this summer, but according to Whelan, it would be no surprise to see high-profile clubs coming in for the player ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “At that age, he has so much ahead of him.

“24 is still young, you’re not even in the best years of your career yet. He’s made massive strides this season.

“No doubt there are people looking at him. There aren’t many good young English goalkeepers around.

“He’s one of the young good ones out there who can improve. Goalkeepers are always in the spotlight because you can make or break a game by making poor decisions.

“He did that at the weekend. He thought he could get there against a player who is very quick.

“He’ll bounce back, he looks like he has a good head on his shoulders. That mistake will not stop clubs including Celtic from wanting to sign him. Absolutely not.”

The verdict

Swansea City would love to bring Freddie Woodman back to the club next term.

The goalkeeper has clearly loved his time in South Wales and so it’d be no surprise to see him return for a third-successive campaign.

That said, another season in the Championship might be selling himself a bit short.

Woodman is certainly capable of challenging himself in the Premier League or with a club like Celtic, and it’ll be interesting to see where the 24-year-old sees his future after returning to Newcastle United.