Newcastle United man subject of EFL interest as West Brom and Middlesbrough join Norwich City in hunt

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs interested in a move for Matty Longstaff, according to reports from Chronicle Live.

The Newcastle United starlet is facing an uncertain future as he moves into the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park, meaning that it could be a pivotal few months for the player.

The 21-year-old has struggled for gametime over the last season, making just five senior appearances for Steve Bruce’s side.

As a result it seems that Longstaff could be being lined up for a potential loan switch with Chronicle Live reporting that the number of clubs interested is ‘in double figures’.

Middlesbrough and West Brom are two of the clubs who have been mentioned, while Norwich City and Belgian side Anderlecht have also been linked with a move.

While things haven’t gone to plan over recent months, there’s no doubting Longstaff’s quality.

The midfielder has scored three times in 20 appearances for the Magpies, including a memorable strike on his debut for the club to secure victory over Manchester United

The hope for him now will be that he can kick-start his career and look to fulfill his potential.

The verdict

This could be a great move for a club in the Championship.

Matty Longstaff is a technically-gifted player who just needs to find the right platform to kick on in his career.

Establishing himself at West Brom could be difficult given the quality at their disposal, however I’m sure that the 21-year-old would back himself to be a success at the Hawthorns.

As for Middlesbrough, Longstaff would certainly add quality to the middle of the park and so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the play.