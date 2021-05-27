Newcastle man seeking exit amid previous Nottingham Forest, Watford transfer interest

Matty Longstaff will reportedly tell Newcastle United that he wishes to leave the club this summer, amid previous interest from the Championship in the midfielder back in January.

Football Insider claim that whilst Longstaff won’t hand in an official transfer request, he will ask to leave the club after being left frustrated at his lack of playing time this season.

Longstaff, who signed a new two-year deal at St. James’ Park last summer, has made only five Premier League appearances this term, starting only four times.

The 21-year-old is said to be frustrated at his lack of playing time, and came close to leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest were linked with a loan move back in January, and Watford, who have since been promoted to the Premier League, had a move turned down.

But with Longstaff now outlining his intentions to leave, it remains to be seen if that interest is reignited in the midfielder, who has made 20 appearances for the first-team.

The Verdict

Longstaff needs game time and he has been unfortunate not to have featured more regularly for the Magpies in my opinion.

Forest could certainly do with him, especially if James Garner doesn’t return to the club on loan from Manchester United next season.

But Watford are back in the Premier League, and for me, there are better targets out there than Longstaff, who could really do with a move to the Championship whether that be on loan or permanently.