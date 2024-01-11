Highlights Isaac Hayden is attracting significant interest from Championship clubs for a loan move after being recalled by Newcastle United.

Hayden's gametime has decreased since Eddie Howe's arrival at Newcastle, with his last appearance in December 2021.

Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle, and Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs interested in signing Hayden on loan, with all teams looking to strengthen their squads for stability and consolidation in the league.

A number of Championship clubs are said to be interested in a loan move for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is said to have been recalled by his parent club after a spell on loan in Belgium.

The former Arsenal youngster has been contracted to Newcastle ever since their last season in the Championship which came back in 2016/17, when Hayden was part of Rafa Benitez's side that won the title with a tally of 94 points to their name.

However, since the arrival of Eddie Howe in particular, the central midfield player has seen a rapid decrease in his gametime at St James' Park, as his last appearance for the Magpies came on December 19th 2021 in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Sheffield Wednesday rekindle interest in Isaac Hayden

Last season, Hayden returned to the second tier on loan with Norwich City, but was only a bit-part player in the Canaries' eventual underwhelming campaign as he featured just 14 times in between two spells on the treatment table.

As a result of being far down Howe's pecking order on Tyneside, Hayden was subject to interest from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion and Millwall as per Football Insider.

Wednesday's interest in Hayden was certainly the most concrete of the aforementioned sides, as then boss Xisco Munoz looked to pursue a temporary deal to bring the 28-year-old to Hillsborough before a deal failed to materialise, despite Hayden reportedly undergoing a medical with the South Yorkshire outfit.

Instead he would join Belgian outfit Standard Liege on loan, but a report on Thursday morning, once more from Football Insider claim that the Mapgies have activated the recall clause in Hayden's temporary contract in order to send him elsewhere later in the window, having played just ten games in the Jupiler Pro League.

The report goes on to state that the Owls have rekindled their interest in a loan deal despite now being under the guidance of German boss, Danny Rohl.

This also comes after a recent report from the Sheffield Star, which stated that Wednesday are exploring the potential possibility of sending current Newcastle loanee Jeff Hendrick back to the North East, as he continues to recover from an injury setback.

Other Championship clubs interested in Isaac Hayden loan deal

However, Wednesday yet again are not alone in their pursuit of the experienced midfielder, as the aforementioned report states that Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers have also expressed their desire for a loan move for Hayden.

Birmingham could be set to lose young playmaker Jordan James in the coming days, as a fresh update has recently emerged regarding his respective transfer saga with Serie A outfit Atalanta, and new boss Tony Mowbray will be keen to add experienced heads to his new side that had previously plummeted down the second tier table.

It remains to be seen which of the four sides has the most concrete interest in Hayden at present, but he would definitely be an astute signing for all the respective sides, with three of them harbouring ambitions of stability and consolidation in the division.