Wigan Athletic may have had their troubles in the past 12 months when it comes to player wages and finances, and ultimately it has cost them their spot in the Championship for next season.

But the Latics are on cloud nine again following the takeover of local billionaire Mike Danson, who will be aiming to restore pride back into the club as they have to cope with League One once again in 2023-24.

Head coach Shaun Maloney has stayed on and there has been some eye-catching signings made already, with the loan of young Scottish defender Liam Morrison from Bayern Munich and Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith joining on a permanent basis being smart business for the club.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has a big task on his hands

Maloney could now be about to add a familiar face to the Wigan squad for this coming season though and it would be a second return of the summer should it come off, with Callum McManaman already re-signing for the club on a one-year deal.

According to a report from Wigan Today, Athletic are keen on exploring a comeback for Newcastle United defender Kell Watts, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the DW Stadium.

And with just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Magpies and slim-to-no chance of breaking into Eddie Howe's plans, Watts is now being targeted for a potential permanent return to Wigan, although they may alternatively offer to take him on loan again.

How did Kell Watts perform at Wigan?

Having already spent the previous season in League One with Plymouth Argyle, Watts made the move to Wigan in August 2021, penning a season-long loan deal for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

Watts ended up playing a decent part of Leam Richardson's title-winning side, appearing 35 times in all competitions but he wasn't always a regular fixture in league action, playing just 26 times and he was an unused substitute on 19 separate occasions in third tier action.

What has Kell Watts done since leaving Wigan?

Not in Newcastle's plans once again last summer, Watts ended up joining Peterborough United, another League One club, on transfer deadline day in September 2022.

Watts struggled at Posh though, arriving with a knee injury and his debut had to wait until October, managing 11 matches for the club until he was then sidelined for months with a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old returned to fitness at the back end of the season but he failed to make an appearance and wasn't in Peterborough's squad for their play-off semi-final double header against Sheffield Wednesday.

It now looks likely that Watts will go back to League One again, with a mountain of options ahead of him for Howe at Newcastle in the centre-back position.

And with his contract expiring at St James' Park in June 2024, it could now be the time for Watts to explore a permanent move away from the UEFA Champions League outfit, and Wigan could be set to offer that lifeline to him to give him a permanent home for the next few years instead of more loan stints.