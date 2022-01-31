Newcastle United man knocks back late January move to Championship club

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has rejected a deadline day move to Middlesbrough, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

It was reported earlier on Monday by the same outlet that Middlesbrough had made a late move to sign Clark from the Magpies, as they look for some late additions to their squad.

For their part, Newcastle are said to be willing to let Clark leave the club before the window closes, to make space for further additions to their own playing options.

Now however, it seems that a move to take the 32-year-old to the Riverside Stadium for the remainder of the campaign, will not be happening.

According to this latest update, Clark himself has now decided to reject the chance to move to Middlesbrough during the current window.

That is despite the fact that the Irishman looks set to be pushed further down the pecking order at Newcastle by the seemingly imminent arrival of Dan Burn.

The Verdict

This seems to be something of a strange stance for Clark to take over a potential move to Middlesbrough.

With new signings coming in at St James’ Park, and given Clark has made some costly errors recently, it is hard to imagine he will get much game time at Newcastle in the second half of this season.

That could be different if he was to make the move to the Riverside Stadium, with ‘Boro arguably not as well stocked in the centre of their defence.

You feel therefore, that Clark may be taking something of a risk when it comes to his future opportunities here, and it will be intriguing to see how much game time he gets if he stays at Newcastle.