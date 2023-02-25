Newcastle United man attracting Championship interest ahead of summer window

Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie is on the radar of several clubs in the Football League as his contract with the Premier League side runs down.

The 33-year-old had been an influential player for the Magpies after joining from Bournemouth in 2016 but his importance on the pitch has dwindles over the years, with Ritchie only featuring in three league games this season.

Therefore, he is expected to depart in the summer when his deal runs down, so Ritchie will be on the lookout for his next club.

And, it appears he won’t be short of offers, as Football Insider have revealed that there is already interest emerging from the Championship, League One and Scotland in the wide man.

No clubs have been mentioned specifically but the Scotland international is likely to wait until the summer anyway as he weighs up where he wants to go in what could be the final move of his career.

The immediate focus for Ritchie will be playing his part in what could be a memorable season for Newcastle, who take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday in the League Cup final.

The verdict

Whoever does win the race to sign Ritchie in the summer will be making a shrewd signings, particularly if they’re in the Championship as he’s a proven winner at that level.

Despite his age, the former Bournemouth man offers a lot of quality with his left foot, he can play in several positions and his experience is an asset in the dressing room.

So, he’s sure to have offers but the player will now be focusing on Newcastle.

