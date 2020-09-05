Newcastle United make significant bid offer for wantaway Bournemouth forward

Newcastle United have made an offer of around £20 million for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, although they are struggling to get former favourite Matt Ritchie as part of the deal.

Wilson suffered a somewhat frustrating season last campaign, but he did still manage to register eight Premier League goals in 35 matches – and the 28-year-old is one of a number of Bournemouth’s most influential players to have been consistently linked with a move away from the club.

Bournemouth have already reportedly rejected an offer from Aston Villa for the forward and now it seems Newcastle have really entered the race for Wilson’s signature – and that could set up something of a transfer battle for the England international.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bournemouth players are playing now?

1 of 14 Which club is Shaun MacDonald playing for now? Wigan Athletic Rotherham United Coventry City Wycombe Wanderers

It is has been claimed by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie that Newcastle’s bid for Wilson of around £20 million has not yet been accepted or rejected, but the player is keen on the move. Meanwhile Bournemouth are yet to have made an offer for Ritchie who is not part of the offer made by the Magpies.

Can confirm Newcastle have lodged a bid this morning totalling £20m for Callum Wilson. Bournemouth are yet to accept or reject the offer. They want Matt Ritchie from Newcastle but that deal will be more difficult to do #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 5, 2020

The verdict

It does seem inevitable that Wilson will be leaving Bournemouth before the end of the transfer window, with the forward clearly feeling that he should still be playing in the Premier League and having an outside chance of making England’s Euro squad next summer will be a major motivation in that.

Bournemouth do seem to be in a position where they can hold out for a large sum for the striker with both Villa and now Newcastle making offers, but they might need to sell him fairly soon if they are going to be able to use any fees received to add to their squad.

The fact Bournemouth want to bring Ritchie back to the club could also play a role in any move that Newcastle make for Wilson, but that will depend on whether the Magpies want to allow him to leave the club during the transfer window.