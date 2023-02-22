Newcastle United make pre-EFL Cup decision as they plan for potential Man United defeat

Newcastle United will have no parade with supporters if they lose this Sunday’s EFL Cup final with Manchester United.

Eddie Howe is preparing Newcastle for their maiden trip to the new Wembley and first domestic cup final since 1999.

Victory over Man United on Sunday in the EFL Cup final would be Newcastle’s first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

One tradition Newcastle will break from in the event of a defeat is having an open-top bus parade with supporters if they lose the final.

As per the Daily Mail, Newcastle will not have the parade if they lose to Man United at Wembley, a break from the tradition they started in 1974 after defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup final. They also had trophyless parades in 1998 and 1999 after losing to Arsenal and Man United in domestic cup finals.

They still plan to have an open-top bus parade if they win, however, with that likely to take place on Tuesday at some point with plans still being drawn out.

Newcastle beat Southampton in their EFL Cup semi-final two-legger, whilst Man United got the better of Nottingham Forest thanks to a 5-0 aggregate win in favour of Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Verdict

This is probably the right thing for Newcastle to do.

Whilst supporters will want to show their passion and admiration of Howe’s squad, whatever the result at Wembley, it shouldn’t be with an open-top bus parade after a defeat. That would just end up as a stick for rival supporters to beat the club with.

Of course, Newcastle will hope it doesn’t come to that anyway, with Howe chasing a place in the history books on the Magpies’ return to Wembley.

Thoughts? Let us know!