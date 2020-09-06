Newcastle United make major breakthrough in pursuit of Championship forward

Newcastle United have had a bid worth £20m accepted by Championship side AFC Bournemouth for striker Callum Wilson, report Sky Sports.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with the Cherries, the four-cap England international will seemingly want to find a route back to the Premier League.

Linked with a return to England’s top flight, initially to Dean Smith’s Aston Villa, Wilson has netted 41 times in 126 Premier League matches for the Cherries.

Alongside Villa’s interest, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have also been linked and it is now being reported that a bid in the region of £20m has been accepted.

The report also goes on to add that Villa withdrew their £21m bid, after learning of the 28-year-old’s desire to move to St. James Park where he is now free to discuss terms.

Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham have also been linked with Wilson this summer but it now looks increasingly likely that a move to Newcastle will materialise.

As a side issue, Sky Sports also claim Bournemouth want Matt Ritchie from Newcastle in a separate deal, but the winger’s wage demands could cause a slight problem.

The Verdict

Wilson undoubtedly needs to jump back in to the Premier League and you have to feel that a move to Newcastle does suit him.

Bournemouth will have a interesting season ahead and it will be interesting to see if they can find a suitable replacement for the striker who has provided such an impact over the last few seasons.