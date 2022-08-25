Newcastle United make definitive decision in protracted transfer pursuit of Watford forward

Newcastle United have withdrawn from the race to sign Watford forward Joao Pedro, according to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Magpies had agreed a fee for the 20-year-old Brazilian worth £25 million, with further future add-ons potentially taking it to the £30 million mark.

However, this was refuted by other reporters, who said a deal was not agreed by any stretch of the imagination and Newcastle would instead have to come back to the table with a better offer.

Now though, that deal looks completely dead in the water, with Edwards reporting that talks stalled on Monday between the two clubs and their interest is over, having pushed on with a £59 million deal for Sweden international Alexander Isak in the meantime.

A plethora of top flight clubs have been linked with Pedro’s signature since the start of the week, with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Wolves and Leicester City all keen, according to 90min.

That is in addition to Everton, who Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reported were preparing to match Newcastle’s offer for the young striker, and it could mean that there is an auction for his services before the transfer window slams shut on September 1 – just one that doesn’t involve Newcastle.

The Verdict

Considering many thought this was a done deal just a few days ago, it seems unfathomable that a move for Pedro to Newcastle has now collapsed.

However, in the time where a move stalled, the Magpies may have got a better deal for themselves anyway with Isak, who is a proven international and has scored plenty of goals in Spain.

It would still be a surprise now though if Pedro remains at Watford with the amount of clubs that are supposedly keeping tabs on his situation.

And when Everton inevitably cash in on Anthony Gordon to Chelsea as they seem pretty persistent in their chase, they will have cash to splash and investing in Pedro would seem like a smart way to start.