Newcastle United make £20 million bid for Championship star, club say he’s not for sale

Newcastle United have seen a significant transfer bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro turned down.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmsesh Sheth, who reports that the Magpies have seen a £20 million bid rejected for the Brazilian.

As per Sheth, the Magpies have been told that the Watford star is not for sale.

This latest bid comes after the Hornets recently lost one of their other star forwards in Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian international joined Nottingham Forest over the weekend for a fee reported to be in the region of £20 million pounds.

There is also ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, with the likes of Leeds United and Manchester United having been linked with his signature in recent weeks.

Joao Pedro signed for Watford in 2018, prior to making his senior debut for Brazilian club Fluminense.

Pedro would stay in Brazil for the following year or so, though, eventually heading to Hertfordshire in January 2020.

Having made just 25 senior appearances, it took the young Brazilian time to adapt to life in England, hence he made just five appearances for the Hornets in the remainder of that campaign.

With Watford relegated to the Championship, Joao Pedro was given more of a chance to feature, making 38 appearances for the club and scoring nine league goals as they won promotion back to the top flight.

Three goals followed last season in the Premier League in what was a struggling side, with Joao Pedro making just 28 top flight appearances.

The 20-year-old has started this season brightly, though, scoring the Hornets winner against Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the season.

The Brazilian is reportedly contracted at Vicarage Road until 2027.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Watford are adamant their man is not for sale, it seems, but everyone has their price.

The problem for Newcastle is that price is likely to be substantially more than the £20 million they have offered.

Joao Pedro is already an excellent player at Championship level, has huge potential and plenty of time to fulfil it given he is just 20-years-old, and, having signed a new deal last summer, is contracted to the Hertfordshire club until 2027.

Add to that that Watford don’t want to sell and it is going to take very significant money football wise to get him out.

Watford owner Gino Pozzo has a reputation of being a tough negotiator too, so when you factor in all of the above, it’s going to take a hell of a bid for the Hornets to sell their star man this summer.