Newcastle United look to the Championship in bid enhance the squad’s capabilities

Steve Bruce is set to have a new face in the dugout alongside him at Newcastle United with Graeme Jones being lined-up for the role, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

The Magpies have had a downturn in form recently and Bruce believes he needs a fresh face on the coaching team to help bring the best out of his squad.

And attentions have turned to 50-year-old Jones, who is born-and-bred in the North East coming from nearby Gateshead.

Jones is currently working under Jason Tindall at AFC Bournemouth, but he had several more high-profile roles before heading to Dorset.

He was the closest confidant of Roberto Martinez in years gone by, joining forces with the Spaniard at Swansea City in 2007, moving with him to both Wigan Athletic – where they won the FA Cup – and Everton over the years.

Jones also made the jump into international coaching alongside Martinez with Belgium in 2016, but after two years returned to club football at West Brom to work with Darren Moore.

Jones was finally given his first managerial role at Luton Town in May 2019 with the club just promoted to the Championship for the following season, but he was given his marching orders last April during the suspension of football due to COVID-19 as the Hatters sat in 23rd position.

Even though that didn’t end well, Jones possesses a lot of experience which could rub off well on the current Newcastle squad, but it would be a big blow for Bournemouth who despite having an inexperienced management team besides Jones, are doing quite well in the Championship sitting in third spot.

The Verdict

If Bruce isn’t going to be able to bring in any fresh faces this month, then a new coach might help to do the trick.

There’s nothing to say that Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence aren’t doing a good job alongside Bruce behind the scenes but Jones has been there, done it and won some top silverware.

He will have picked up a lot working alongside Martinez for so long and his wisdoms could inject new life into the Magpies’ Premier League season – and they need it more than ever as they slide even closer to the relegation zone.