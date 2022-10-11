Newcastle United loan watch: All the latest on Ciaran Clark at Sheffield United in the EFL

Ciaran Clark’s season-long loan move from Newcastle United to Sheffield United has not gone to plan so far.

The Irishman appeared to have gained Paul Heckingbottom’s trust early on and would have been expected to be a valued first team contributor in their three at the back system this term.

However, a hamstring injury has limited Clark to just two appearances so far, missing the last 11 league outings following the club’s 2-0 win at home to Millwall.

Clark’s other appearance came in the Blades’ opening weekend 1-0 defeat at Watford, and he received a yellow card in both games.

Injuries to Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack O’Connell mean that Clark has a great chance of breaking back into the team when he returns from injury but having not played all too regularly for Newcastle in the last few seasons may be catching up with him, with the schedule only set to become more hectic in the Championship before the World Cup.

Should the 33-year-old not be able to prove his fitness before the January transfer window, then the Blades may look for a way out and for alternative players who can come in to add cover in defence.

When fully fit, Egan and Ahmedhodzic will always start in Heckingbottom’s first choice back three, leaving one place up for grabs for Chris Basham, Robinson and Clark to scrap for while O’Connell’s long term injury lay-up persists.

Out of necessity, Heckingbottom went with a back four in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Stoke City, with Kyron Gordon, 20, slotting in at right back and later being replaced by Sai Sachdev, 17.

Clark’s experience was probably something that attracted the Blades to him this summer and keeping that in mind he can still contribute to the atmosphere in the dressing room.

However, it does feel like he is in the second string when everyone is fit and available at Bramall Lane.