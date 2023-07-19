Newcastle United are set to make an improved offer for Southampton defender Tino Livramento, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies have reportedly had a £15 million bid rejected by the Saints, but they are preparing to return with a fresh proposal.

Newcastle are in talks over a deal for Livramento and are "believed to be ready to go as high as £25 million", but that could still fall well short of his valuation, with the Daily Mail claiming Southampton will demand £38 million for the 20-year-old this summer.

The Magpies face competition for Livramento's signature from his former club Chelsea, who are said to have held discussions with the Saints about the right-back in a deal that would see him return to St Mary's on loan next season.

Livramento joined Southampton from the Blues in August 2021 and after an excellent first season at the club, he suffered a serious knee injury last April, which kept him for over a year.

He made his return as a substitute in the defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in May, by which point the Saints had already been relegated from the Premier League.

What has Russell Martin said about Tino Livramento's Southampton future?

New Southampton manager Russell Martin remained coy when asked about Livramento's future, but he revealed that he was hopeful he could convince some of those attracting interest from elsewhere to stay.

"I have nothing to say about James Ward-Prowse or Tino Livramento," Martin told the BBC, quoted by The Northern Echo.

"Whilst they are here all we can do is ask them to train and give everything they've got.

"In terms of transfers I've got nothing to say, some people will stay and some people will leave. Jason Wilcox [director of football] will take care of all that stuff and we will have conversations about it because he wants my opinion, but he is looking after the best interests of the club.

""I'm pretty relaxed about it. I hope I can convince some of the players who are 50/50 to stay.

"I think there will be some players who we can't avoid who will end up back in the Premier League, that's the nature of the game and you have to respect that."

Would Tino Livramento be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Livramento would be an excellent addition for the Magpies.

Prior to his injury, he showed he is a player with huge potential, adapting seamlessly to the top flight in his first season of senior football.

It is difficult to see the immediate need for Livramento at St James' Park after Kieran Trippier's outstanding performances last season, but he would be the perfect long-term successor to the England international and could be a key part of Eddie Howe's side for years to come.

However, the Saints' asking price could be a stumbling block as Newcastle are keen to be cautious to stay within Financial Fair Play regulations after the big-money signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Livramento would be a huge asset for Southampton in the Championship next season and Martin will be desperate to keep hold of him, but the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Magpies could be too good to turn down, while a return to Chelsea may also prove tempting if the Blues make a move.