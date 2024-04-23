Highlights Longstaff could be a great addition for Leeds or Leicester, with both clubs pursuing a Premier League return.

Newcastle may be open to selling Longstaff for around £15-20 million to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Carlton Palmer believes Leeds would be the perfect fit for Longstaff, with his style of play suiting the dynamics at Leeds United.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that Leeds United would be the “perfect move” for Sean Longstaff amid links to Leeds and Leicester City.

The Newcastle United centre midfielder has gained attention from both Leicester and Leeds according to the Sunday People (via Caught Offside), who are currently fighting it out with each other for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Longstaff’s contract at St James' Park is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and with just over a year remaining on his deal, Newcastle may be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is said to be a keen admirer of the 26-year-old, but he may be available for a fee in the range of £15-20 million.

Leicester’s ability to make this transfer may hinge on if they sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the reported £40 million price tag they have put on him.

Carlton Palmer: Newcastle will sell for right price... Leeds perfect fit

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “Leicester City have joined the race with Leeds United for the signature of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe has come out and said that he's a big admirer of Sean, and he would not want to let him go. But in terms of rebuilding at the football club and pushing on, if they got an offer of around £15-20 million pounds, they would not be averse to letting him go.

“Both Leicester and Leeds are vying to get promoted back to the Premier League. Leicester have a problem with fair play, and they may have to sell Dewsbury-Hall, who they have slapped a £40 million price tag on. So if they sold Dewsbury-Hall because they have to fall in line with the fair play, then Sean Longstaff would be a fantastic replacement. Both of those clubs would only have a real chance of signing Longstaff if they were in the Premier League, both are bang on course for being in the Premier League.

“Which would be the best fit for the way that he plays? I think he would be more suited to be playing under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. The way that he plays and the way that Daniel likes to play, I think he would be a fan favourite at Leeds. They love a player who can get around the pitch and gets tackles in and shows some energy. So I think Leeds United would be an absolutely perfect move for him.”

Longstaff would be a great addition for Leicester and Leeds

If he were to join either of these two sides in the summer, it would be a great acquisition for both.

Longstaff has been a regular for Newcastle in the Premier League for the last five seasons, helping them reach the Champions League and the final of the Carabao Cup last season. He has featured 29 times so far in the top flight.

Sean Longstaff's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 23/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 29 Minutes 2255 Goal contributions 6 Pass accuracy 81.3% Long ball accuracy 50.7% Chances created per 90 0.68 Dribble success rate 43.8% Touches per 90 52.9 Tackles won % 56.8% Duels won % 45.7% Aerial duels won % 42.4%

For Leeds, he could add some real proven Premier League quality to the heart of the midfield, and his work rate defensively could make him a fan favourite for the Whites.

Leicester may need him more though, with the Foxes potentially lacking depth in the centre of the pitch if Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet all depart in the summer.

But with Leicester’s financial situation, a sale of Dewsbury-Hall, which is highly likely, would need to happen so they can afford to bring Longstaff in.