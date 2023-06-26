Southampton are at risk of losing some important players from their squad this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

The likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Armel Bella-Kotchap have been linked with a wide array of clubs, and Kyle Walker-Peters is the latest to be attracting interest elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Walker-Peters is of interest to Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Despite having more money than ever now due to the ownership of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the Magpies do not have an unlimited budget and are spending a big chunk on A.C. Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Strengthening at full-back is also on their agenda though, and although they have been keen on Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, Walker-Peters is of interest because of his versatility and ability to play at both right and left-back.

Newcastle are yet to firm up their interest however as they wait to see what they have left of their budget following a deal for Tonali and a potential swoop for James Maddison from Leicester City as well.

What is Kyle Walker-Peters' situation with Southampton?

Walker-Peters arrived at the Saints from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 on a permanent basis, with the south coast club paying £12 million for the full-back after a half-season on loan in 2019-20.

He has been a regular fixture for Southampton since his full-time arrival, not only in his natural position of right-back but he has also featured at left-back too following the emergence of Valentino Livramento in the Saints starting 11 in the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old has played 120 times for the Saints and his form in the season before last saw him called up to the England squad in March 2022, earning two caps in friendly matches for the Three Lions.

Going into the 2023-24 season, Walker-Peters has two years remaining on his contract at Southampton, and increasing transfer interest could see him depart.

Should Kyle Walker-Peters push for Newcastle United transfer?

It should really be a no-brainer for Walker-Peters to be wanting the move to St James' Park.

He would be in a squad competing in the Champions League and also for the top four in the Premier League, and with a lot of competitions to navigate, Walker-Peters would certainly get game-time.

Walker-Peters is probably well behind in the pecking order for England contention, but at the age of 26 he really needs to be playing top level football if he wants to be considered by Gareth Southgate, and Newcastle could provide that.