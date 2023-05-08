In recent weeks, it has become the norm for Blackburn Rovers to be linked alongside Premier League sides in transfer rumours.

That is because young Rovers' midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with several top flight sides in recent weeks, with a number of clubs said to have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Indeed, one of the sides linked with Wharton, and said to be big admirers of the 18-year-old are Newcastle United.

Recent reports suggest that the Magpies are continuing to send scouts to watch him as the season draws to an end.

Hayden Carter to Newcastle United - what is the latest news?

It appears, though, that Wharton is not the only Blackburn Rovers player to be attracting interest from the Premier League club.

That is according to the Daily Mail who report that the Magpies are keeping tabs on Rovers defender Hayden Carter, too.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the club, and has clearly caught the eye of the Premier League side if the above report is accurate.

Would Blackburn sell Hayden Carter to Newcastle this summer?

It is unclear at this stage what stance Blackburn would take were Newcastle to come knocking for Hayden Carter this summer.

However, most clubs in the Championship have a price for their players and if met, the club would likely agree to sell.

The good news for Blackburn, in this regard, is that Carter recently put pen to paper on a fresh, long-term deal with the club.

This means he is contracted at Ewood Park until 2027, putting Blackburn in a very strong position when it comes to any potential transfer negotiations.

Would Hayden Carter be a good signing for Newcastle?

It's hard to say definitively that Carter would be a good signing for Newcastle United.

Clearly, their scouts like something that they have seen, but, it must be said that Carter is only just enjoying his breakthrough at Championship level this season.

In that sense, to see him then go and jump up to not only Premier League level, but a side looking like they could qualify for the UEFA Champions League, is a big step up.

Of course, Carter could go in as a squad player, and someone that could, over time, improve and look to stake a place in the starting XI.

From where he is at now, though, that does seem a big leap.