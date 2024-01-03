Highlights Newcastle United are considering a move for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville, whom they targeted last summer.

Leeds are not keen on selling Summerville this window, making a deal difficult for Newcastle.

Summerville has become a key part of Leeds' first team plans, contributing 12 goals and six assists this season.

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

According to Football Transfers, the Magpies are considering a move for the player who they were targeting last summer.

Summerville’s future at Elland Road was the subject of intense transfer speculation following the club’s relegation from the Premier League in the previous campaign.

However, he remained with the Yorkshire outfit beyond the deadline, and has become a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans.

The forward has featured in 23 of the team’s first 26 games this season, contributing 12 goals and six assists.

Summerville transfer latest

It is believed that Leeds are not keen on selling the player this window, with a deal understood to be difficult to complete for Newcastle.

The Premier League side sent scouts to watch Summerville earlier this year, with the Magpies admirers of the winger.

The Financial Fair Play concerns surrounding Newcastle are believed to not be as bad as originally feared, with the Tyneside outfit trying to avoid being priced out of potential deals.

This means Newcastle should have some money to spend this January if they decide to bring in reinforcements.

The top flight team have been hit with injury issues this campaign, and may look to strengthen their attacking options as a result.

Eddie Howe has also overseen a poor run of form in recent weeks, which may lead to him looking to freshen things up in his first team squad.

Summerville could then be an option, with the Leeds player also sharing the same agency as the Newcastle manager.

The club has already crashed out of European competition, and has slipped to ninth in the Premier League table this season after finishing fourth last year.

If their current form continues, then Howe’s position with the club will surely be under threat.

Leeds United league position

Meanwhile, Leeds United are fourth in the Championship table, with the gap to the top two now seven points.

Farke’s side will be aiming to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, form over the Christmas period saw them lose ground to Southampton in third.

Two defeats in a row to Preston North End and West Brom hurt their chances of earning a top two spot, but the gap to seventh place is a comfortable nine points.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup on 7 January.

Summerville’s departure would be a huge blow

Leeds did extremely well to hold onto Summerville in the summer, and he has put his head down and worked hard to help the team since August.

His attitude has been exemplary, and his consistent performances have made him a standout figure in the team.

Losing the Dutchman this month would be a big blow to their promotion chances.

The Yorkshire outfit must do whatever they can to ward off interest from the likes of Newcastle, as keeping Summerville could have big consequences for their pursuit of promotion.