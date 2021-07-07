Newcastle United join Fulham in race for PL player

Top-tier side Newcastle United have entered the running for Watford midfielder according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, in a major blow to Fulham who were also said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Hughes made 30 appearances for the Hornets last term in their promotion-winning campaign – and has been a regular for his side for the past three years in the Championship and the Premier League.

But despite Hughes wanting to extend his stay at Vicarage Road, the midfielder is yet to agree a new deal with just one year left on his current contract and depending on Xisco Munoz’s transfer plans this summer, he could look to cash in on the Englishman.

How well do you know Fulham’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 19 Margot Robbie first revealed she was a Fulham supporter during the filming of which of her movies? Focus The Big Short Terminal Wolf of Wall Street

This reported interest from Newcastle United comes after Matty Longstaff’s rumoured loan exit to Valerien Ismael’s West Brom, although the Baggies have since identified Chelsea 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah as another target to pursue.

With the 26-year-old making 77 appearances in the top flight for Watford, Steve Bruce is seemingly keen on recruiting him and the promise of Premier League football could take Fulham out of the race, who were relegated last season under Scott Parker.

At this stage though, no bids for the Hornets player from either side have been confirmed.

The Verdict:

Although Will Hughes will want as much playing time as possible and could get that in the Championship under Marco Silva, it would be a surprise to see him drop down a tier after battling his way to promotion last term.

In fact, he would probably take a limited amount of game time and a spot on the bench in the Premier League over a move back to the second tier. He’s earned his move back to the top tier – and he will want to fight for a starting place there.

The only factor that has put his future in doubt is his contract. After entering the final 12 months of his deal, Hughes will want long-term certainty and if he can’t get that at Vicarage Road, he may decide to move on.