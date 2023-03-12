Newcastle United join Everton and West Ham in Sheffield United player pursuit

Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham are all battling it out to secure the services of Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye, as per a report from The Sun.

The recently-turned 23-year-old generated interest during the January transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor, with Ndiaye now a summer target for Premier League clubs.

The versatile attacker has netted 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Championship thus far this season, playing a part in every league games during this second tier campaign.

As per The Sun’s report, scouts from Newcastle, Everton and West Ham have been watching the 23-year-old in recent weeks and could try their luck when the 2022/23 season comes to an end.

Everton are reportedly the keenest out of the three clubs at this stage, however, Sheffield United’s push for promotion could disrupt a potential deal.

The verdict

Ndiaye has proven to be of higher-level quality this season and possesses all the required abilities to thrive in England’s top tier in years to come.

Of course, the Blades are battling for promotion back to the Premier League whilst Everton and West Ham are trying to avoid relegation, which could completely rule the pair out of the race.

As for Newcastle, they will be looking to strengthen their depth as they grow more and more ambitious and Ndiaye has the potential to play his part in the club’s exciting future.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out as there are lots of moving parts that need to align for the clubs in pursuit to strike an agreement.