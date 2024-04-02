Highlights Isaac Hayden is open to a permanent move to QPR.

His contract at Newcastle United doesn't expire until 2026.

However, a move from St James' Park seems likely this summer.

Isaac Hayden has revealed that he would be open to sealing a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers from Newcastle United, making this admission to The Sun.

It seems unlikely that the midfielder will ever be a part of Eddie Howe's plans in the future and with this in mind, a move away from St James' Park looks likely for the player.

Having been out on loan on a number of occasions in recent years, previously joining Norwich City, he has been able to win minutes on the pitch and he will be hoping that he can earn himself a permanent switch this summer.

Currently on loan at QPR, he will be hoping to play his part in getting the West London side over the line as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

Championship Relegation Battle (As of April 2nd) P GD Pts 16 Queens Park Rangers 40 -12 46 17 Blackburn Rovers 40 -10 45 18 Stoke City 40 -16 45 19 Millwall 40 -15 44 20 Birmingham City 40 -17 42 21 Plymouth Argyle 40 -10 41 22 Huddersfield Town 40 -21 40 23 Sheffield Wednesday 40 -33 39 24 Rotherham United 40 -49 23

However, his future beyond the end of the season is unclear at this point.

His contract on Tyneside doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and with this in mind, a club may need to pay a fee to secure a deal unless his contract is terminated.

That could potentially be an option, with both Newcastle and Hayden unlikely to benefit from the latter remaining at St James' Park for the rest of his contract.

He is just one of a number of players who seem to be surplus to requirements on Tyneside, with Jeff Hendrick looking set to depart when his deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Isaac Hayden's stance on permanent QPR move

Hayden may not have been at Loftus Road for that long, but he seems open to a permanent switch.

He told The Sun: "Things move quickly in football and you move on. But it's a situation where myself and the club will have to sit down in the summer and discuss what they want to do.

"I had to take a pay-cut to go to QPR, which I was happy to do for the last few months of the season, to get games.

"But it’ll be back to square one in the summer but hopefully I can help keep QPR up and would love to stay here if possible."

QPR could benefit from signing Isaac Hayden

Hayden could have a lot to offer the R's if he signed permanently.

And it would certainly be a deal that benefits both Newcastle and the player, with the latter clearly wanting to get more game time under his belt.

But the R's need to weigh up the pros and cons of recruiting him before making a potential contract offer.

The club can't afford to spend too much in wages, even though Hayden is experienced and a gifted player.

If he accepts a fairly modest wage, the R's could benefit from signing him up for a year or two.