Newcastle United are set to join the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies are targeting a move for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Lavia has been subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

How much did Romeo Lavia cost Southampton?

The 19-year-old was a standout performer in an otherwise underwhelming team.

Lavia made the switch to St. Mary’s last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £14 million.

The Premier League champions also hold a £40 million buy-back clause that is not active until the summer of 2024.

Who is interested in signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer?

But with the Saints suffering relegation, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool may see an opportunity to take advantage of the situation by poaching the talented youngster.

Newcastle are now also potentially interested in joining the race for the Southampton starlet.

Who are Newcastle United’s transfer targets this summer?

Eddie Howe is hoping to add two new midfielders to his ranks this off-season, with a number of players identified as possible targets.

Lavia has been named alongside the likes of Khéphren Thuram, Moises Caicedo and Kalvin Phillips.

A move for James Maddison is also being considered following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for next season so will be looking to build a side capable of competing in Europe as well as in the Premier League.

Howe’s side finished fourth in the table, so will be aiming to maintain their top four position in the top flight, while also trying to close the gap to the likes of Man City.

Meanwhile, Southampton will want to extract the maximum value they can in any potential sale of Lavia in order to boost their chances of gaining promotion straight back on the first attempt.

Should Southampton cash-in on Romeo Lavia this summer?

Selling Lavia may be the only step forward for Southampton now given the number of clubs circling.

If a team comes in with an offer near the £40 million mark then that would represent great business for the Saints given the £14 million it cost to sign him last year.

That money could then be reinvested back into the first team squad, which will be needed to aid their promotion challenge.

It could be a busy summer ahead at St. Mary’s, as it is unlikely Lavia will be the only key player targeted with a big-money move.