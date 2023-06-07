Newcastle United could reportedly be set to continue their spending spree with a double move for Southampton duo Tino Livramento and Armel Bella-Kotchap.

That's according to an NUFCBlog exclusive, with an understudy for Kieran Trippier and defensive back-up for stalwart pair Fabian Schar and Sven Botman required. The Champions League campaign next season will be gruelling to say the least, and even a year which sees them at least reach the knockout stages and qualify for some form of European football again would be sensational, but they need to strengthen the depth of their squad in order to do that.

Southampton may well have to sell their best players amid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship including James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and more. And that could start with the sales of Livramento and Bella-Kotchap.

Would Tino Livramento be a good fit for Newcastle?

The Magpies qualified for the Champions League last season, and despite Trippier being one of their better players in the Eddie Howe era, there is a clear need for a young right-back who will come and take his place in the future.

Newcastle may look for Kieran Trippier understudies in the window

The Englishman is well into his thirties, and with Livramento playing sporadically in the Premier League alongside the cup competitions, Tyneside would be the perfect place for him to learn his craft.

Their substitute right-backs are currently Emil Krafth and, to some extent, Jacob Murphy. None of those are top-half Premier League quality in any capacity given Murphy excels on the wing.

Would Armel Bella-Kotchap be a good fit for Newcastle?

Again, whilst experienced pro Fabian Schar and the brilliance of Sven Botman were essential in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League, the lack of solid options behind them left fans wary of injury.

Only Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn - who was the club's left-back throughout the season - are capable of playing there, and a younger option will be needed.

Despite being just 21, Bella-Kotchap did show enough promise to be considered for a Premier League return.

Do Southampton need to sell Livramento and Bella-Kotchap?

With other stars such as Ward-Prowse, Lavia and Nathan Tella all likely to leave, Southampton may not need the cash for Livramento and Bella-Kotchap - which could mean they will require huge fees.

At an estimate, the aforementioned trio will bring in around £100million if reports are to be believed, which, coupled with Southampton's squad, is more than enough to make an impact in the second-tier.

However, player power may tell if the Geordies come in with bids that not only suit the club, but mean the players wish to jump ship for Europe's elite.