Newcastle United in the EFL: Remember Matz Sels? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Newcastle United may have a fight on their hands to avoid relegation to the Championship this season as they have made a woeful start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Yet to win a game in the Premier League, the Magpies will need to pick up their performance levels following the international break if they are to push on under the guidance of manager Steve Bruce.

During Newcastle’s previous spell in the second-tier, the likes of Dwight Gayle, Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie produced some superb displays to help the club seal promotion to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, former player Matz Sels was forced to share responsibility for the goalkeeping position with Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot.

Here, we take a look at what Sels is up to now following his departure from St James’ Park in 2018…

Sels opted to leave Newcastle after making 14 appearances for the club in all competitions.

During these particular fixtures, the shot-stopper managed to keep five clean-sheets.

Signed by French side Strasbourg for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5m, Sels has produced some solid displays for the club in recent years as he has helped to establish them as a mainstay in Ligue 1.

An injury-hit 2020/21 campaign resulted in the 29-year-old being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the year as his side sealed a 15th-place finish.

After making six appearances during the latter stages of the season, Sels was called up by Belgium for Euro 2020 and acted as an understudy for Thibaut Courtois in this competition as his country were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Italy.

During the current term, Sels has featured on nine occasions for Strasbourg who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Currently 12th in Ligue 1, Strasbourg will be looking to push on at this level with Sels in their side when they face Saint-Etienne on October 17th.