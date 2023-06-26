Newcastle United are in ‘advanced talks’ with Southampton as they look to sign Tino Livramento on an initial £15m deal.

Newcastle want to sign Tino Livramento

Kieran Trippier has been key for the Magpies since he joined the club in January last year, but there is a lack of cover behind the England international, and it’s something they are looking to address.

And, the Telegraph has revealed that Livramento is on their radar, as they state that negotiations are ongoing between the clubs over a move for the former Chelsea man.

However, it appears nothing is imminent, as the update states that whilst Newcastle value Livramento at around £15m, the Saints would like around double that before they do a deal.

Therefore, discussions are continuing, and it’s claimed that winger Ryan Fraser could be used as part of an agreement, with the Scotland international firmly out of the picture at St. James’ Park.

Livramento had enjoyed a fantastic first season with Southampton before picking up a serious knee injury in late April in 2022. That meant he missed almost all of the previous campaign, with his only two appearances coming as a substitute in the final games of the season.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old remains highly-rated in the game, and he could be offered an immediate return to the top-flight by Eddie Howe’s side.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This would be a real shame for Southampton as Livramento is a hugely talented player, and someone that they would’ve wanted to be a key player under Russell Martin moving forward. With the player having been out for a year, it would also hurt if he was to move as soon as he got back fit.

But, you can understand why Livramento would consider going to a Newcastle side that are in the Champions League, so it’s a great opportunity for him if it comes to fruition.

Ultimately though, it’s going to be down to the finances. Southampton should stand firm with their valuation, because £30m for someone who is only 20, and has the ability to get even better is very fair, and it’s then down to Newcastle to pay up, or look for other ways to make up the deal, such as with Fraser. Yet, you can understand why they may be cautious to spend so much on someone who has missed a year through injury. So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and where Livramento ends up.