Newcastle United have concrete interest in reigniting their pursuit of Joao Pedro this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Watford forward is still a transfer target for the Magpies having attempted to sign the Brazilian in the past.

Newcastle made an offer worth up to £30 million last summer which was rejected by the Championship side.

That has not halted their pursuit of the 21-year-old, who Eddie Howe is keen to add to his first team squad.

Will Joao Pedro remain at Watford?

The versatile forward is seen as a talented player that could bolster the team’s attacking options.

Despite signing Anthony Gordon in the January transfer window, the team is still looking to add to their strength in depth going into next season.

It is likely that Newcastle will be competing in European competition in the next campaign and so will need a deeper squad in order to compete on all fronts.

That Pedro can play across the forward line is seen as a huge advantage and one reason why the Premier League side have such a concrete interest in the player.

Pedro signed a long-term deal to remain at Vicarage Road until 2028 earlier this season, with Watford having fended off interest in the player in the previous transfer windows.

Is there interest elsewhere in Joao Pedro?

It is unlikely that Newcastle will be the only club weighing up a potential offer to Watford this summer, with the likes of AC Milan also reportedly interested in the forward.

This has been the Brazilian’s fourth season with the Hornets, having signed from Fluminense in 2020.

Pedro has scored 10 and assisted four goals from 32 league appearances in the second division this season.

The 21-year-old is the team’s second highest goal contributor, with only Imsaila Sarr bettering his record so far this campaign.

Pedro is the team’s top scorer in the Championship, with Chris Wilder’s side currently 12th in the table after Monday’s 2-2 draw with promotion rivals Coventry City.

Should Watford cash-in on Joao Pedro?

With five games to go in this season, and a six point gap to the top six, it is looking unlikely that Watford will secure promotion back to the Premier League.

That will likely harm the club’s position in their attempts to hold onto Pedro beyond this summer.

However, his lengthy contract does put the club in a good bargaining position.

It should take a sizable fee from Newcastle, or whoever else, to convince Watford to sell, which puts them in a decent position even if Pedro may look to force through a move to a higher level.